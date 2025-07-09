Dubai Municipality and Parkin sign deal to transform public parking

Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin to enhance the quality and efficiency of the emirate’s parking infrastructure through smart, sustainable solutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, Parkin will take on management responsibilities for select free public parking spaces owned by Dubai Municipality.

The partnership also covers joint efforts in planning and regulation, streamlining permit procedures, and exchanging data to enable smarter parking management.

Dubai Municipality and Parkin partnership

The agreement, signed in the presence of Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of the Municipality, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin’s Board of Directors, outlines a strategic framework to drive operational excellence, improve user experience, and support long-term urban mobility goals.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at the Municipality, said: “This MoU aligns with our efforts to develop integrated infrastructure that meets Dubai’s aspirations for a smart and sustainable future.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to improve the quality and efficiency of public services, enhance the customer experience, and support Dubai’s strategic vision for sustainable urban mobility.”

The agreement opens the door for future investments in multi-storey parking structures and expanded services at major events.

It also includes developing unified criteria for converting private plots into public parking zones and implementing smart access and payment systems.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership with Dubai Municipality reflects Parkin’s commitment to advancing the emirate’s vision for a smarter and more sustainable future.

“Leveraging our extensive expertise in managing public parking, and in alignment with the Municipality’s long-term urban planning goals, we are developing integrated infrastructure to enhance urban mobility and support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The MoU underscores a broader public-private collaboration to help position the city as a global benchmark for urban innovation and mobility, in line with the principles of the 2040 Urban Master Plan.