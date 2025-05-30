Dubai now has 893 air-conditioned bus shelters

Dubai has 893 air-conditioned bus shelters at 622 locations in the Emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the full operational readiness of air-conditioned bus shelters in preparation for the summer season.

The inspection and maintenance campaign began in March and will continue through the second quarter of 2025.

Dubai air-conditioned bus shelters

Shaikha Ahmad AlShaikh, Director of Buildings and Facilities at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: “In line with our commitment to ensuring the readiness of all public-facing facilities connected to public transport, the Buildings and Facilities Department has carried out proactive inspection and maintenance campaigns to verify the operational efficiency of air-conditioned bus shelters ahead of the summer season.

“This preventive maintenance is key to avoiding equipment malfunctions and maintaining the highest standards of service for the community.

“The RTA conducted extensive site visits during morning and evening hours to ensure the round-the-clock efficiency of air-conditioned shelters, and to take immediate corrective action whenever technical issues were identified.

“We also verified the functionality of digital display screens that provide real-time information on bus arrivals and departures. In parallel, we deployed continuous cleaning and sanitisation patrols to maintain the shelters in line with public health and safety standards.

“The RTA is fully committed to responding to user feedback. To that end, we have provided dedicated communication channels for the public to report any comments or suggestions related to the air-conditioned shelters.

“These can be submitted through the ‘Madinati’ service available on RTA Dubai app. All feedback is handled promptly by specialised teams to ensure customer satisfaction.”

The air-conditioned bus shelters comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, featuring designated spaces for wheelchair users and directional signage illustrating the bus mobility network within the emirate.

The shelters are also environmentally friendly, with a streamlined structure that enhances resistance to heat and wind. In addition to offering ample advertising space, they serve as exemplary urban infrastructure supporting environmental sustainability.