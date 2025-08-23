Dubai Police unveil largest back-to-school safety plan for 2025–2026 with 250 patrols, drones and student ambassadors

Dubai Police have unveiled a large-scale back-to-school safety operation as part of their “School Security” initiative, deploying 250 security and traffic patrols, drones, and mounted units to safeguard students returning to classrooms for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The plan includes nine drones to monitor traffic and critical areas, six luxury patrol cars, four mounted police units, and 60 bicycles to boost field presence around school zones.

More than 750 senior officers and police personnel will also engage directly with students across the emirate.

Back to school in Dubai

Dr Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Hemaya Council, said the campaign reflects the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

He said: “We are committed to making the educational environment safer and more interactive through innovative initiatives and field programmes targeting public and private schools across Dubai”.

As part of the initiative, field teams will visit 71 schools—including Hemaya schools—to meet with students and parents, promoting both security and community awareness.

The initiative will also see 300 children serve as “Safety Ambassadors” and 28 awareness programmes delivered with support from 15 partner organisations.

Captain Majid bin Saaed Al Kaabi, Head of the initiative, highlighted the campaign’s goal to “enhance school security in collaboration with teaching and administrative staff, address emerging behaviours, and strengthen trust between students, parents, and the police”.

Eighteen interactive activities will accompany the campaign, ranging from road safety tips to entertainment sessions featuring Dubai Police’s mascot “Mansour”. Students will also receive gifts and school supplies.

Captain Al Kaabi concluded: “The safety of our children is a shared responsibility. Families, schools, and police must work hand in hand to build a safe and motivating educational environment.”