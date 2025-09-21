Dubai puts self-driving transport in fast lane at World Congress

Dubai is set to host the fourth edition of the World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport on September 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the slogan “Redefining Mobility… The Path to Autonomy.”

The two-day event, organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will also announce the winners of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), welcomed international participants, emphasising that the Congress represents a milestone in the emirate’s drive to lead the future of smart mobility.

World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in Dubai

He said: “This global event reflects the vision of the wise leadership to position Dubai as the world’s smartest city and to bolster the sustainability of its mobility ecosystem in ways that enhance community well-being. It also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to implement Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which seeks to transform 25 per cent of all journeys in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030”.

Al Tayer added that the event will attract leading companies, universities and research institutions to develop innovative solutions that advance Dubai’s transition towards autonomous mobility.

The Congress will draw more than 3,000 international delegates, host more than 45 workshops and seminars, and feature more than 80 speakers. Notable keynote speakers include:

Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA

Sol Rashidi, the world’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and a former executive at leading North American start-ups

Dr Steven Shladover, a veteran self-driving technologies researcher from the University of California, Berkeley

Augustin Friedel, Associate Partner at MHP – a Porsche company

Daan Roosegaarde, global innovator, lecturer and member of NASA’s Innovation Team

Alongside the conference, a dedicated exhibition will showcase smart mobility technologies from more than 50 global companies, including Baidu Apollo International Ltd, DEWA, Uber, Pony.ai, Tensor, and Space42. Visitors will also be able to experience self-driving vehicles scheduled for deployment in 2026.

World Challenge finalists

Held under the theme “Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone”, the Challenge attracted applications exceeding the target by 170 per cent. Five finalists reached the concluding stage:

WeRide / Deutsche Bahn consortium (China and Germany)

BrightDrive / AlpLab / Shiptec / SeaBubbles consortium (Switzerland, France, UAE, Austria)

Orcauboat / PIKMOVING / Heriot-Watt University consortium (UAE and China)

SURAA / Arti consortium (Austria)

Zelos Technology (Singapore and China)

Final field tests were conducted in line with international standards, and winners will be honoured on the opening day of the Congress.

The Challenge aims to accelerate the adoption of self-driving transport, addressing challenges such as first-and-last mile connectivity, congestion and limited uptake of public transport.

Applicants were evaluated on credibility, future vision and expertise, as well as technical reviews, field trials, business plans, and operational viability.

Self-driving mobility is central to the RTA’s long-term strategy, with the ultimate goal of turning 25 per cent of journeys in the emirate into self-driving trips by 2030.