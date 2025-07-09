Dubai RTA completes Al Wasl–Al Manara upgrade, slashes traffic delays by 35%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a major upgrade at the busy Al Wasl Street–Al Manara Street intersection, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing congestion in one of the city’s key residential corridors.

The project involved the addition of a new lane for vehicles heading from Al Manara Street to Sheikh Zayed Road, along with a dedicated U-turn lane for traffic moving in the same direction.

These enhancements are part of the RTA’s ongoing strategy to support Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion by investing in smarter infrastructure within densely populated neighbourhoods.

Dubai traffic upgrade

The upgraded intersection now features three lanes, boosting road capacity by 50 percent and reducing overall waiting times by up to 30 percent.

In addition, the newly introduced U-turn lane has improved traffic movement for vehicles transitioning between Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Wasl Street, and Al Manara Street, slashing delays by up to 35 percent.

These improvements are aligned with the RTA’s 2025 Traffic Improvement Plan, which aims to expand the city’s road network

Improve traffic flow on routes parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road

Enhance connectivity in areas like Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, and Al Safa

Boost road safety and resident satisfaction

The RTA confirmed that such upgrades are central to its vision of enhancing quality of life and ensuring efficient, safe, and sustainable mobility across Dubai.