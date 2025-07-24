Dubai RTA completes free Wi-Fi rollout on 259 intercity buses

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the installation of free Wi-Fi across its entire fleet of 259 intercity buses.

The rollout, conducted in partnership with telecommunications company e&, now provides passengers with internet access on routes connecting Dubai to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Fujairah.

The service allows passengers to connect smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the internet throughout their journey, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Commuters can now maintain work connections, handle personal matters, and browse online whilst travelling between emirates.

The Wi-Fi initiative represents part of RTA’s wider digital transformation programme across its transport services. The authority aims to serve all community segments through these technological upgrades.

The rollout supports the UAE Digital Government Strategy and demonstrates RTA’s focus on improving daily transport experiences.

The service enhancement contributes to Dubai’s goal of becoming the world’s smartest and happiest city by making bus travel more productive and enjoyable for passengers.

RTA and e& will monitor the Wi-Fi service through ongoing assessments. The evaluation process will determine potential expansions and feature improvements to maintain high-quality connectivity standards.

The telecommunications partnership may extend the Wi-Fi service to Dubai’s marine transport network in future phases. This expansion would provide connectivity across multiple transport modes for the emirate’s passengers.