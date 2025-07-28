Dubai RTA launches second phase of marine transport station upgrades across five locations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the second phase of a project to upgrade waiting areas at marine transport stations across Dubai.

The phase covers five stations: Al Fahidi, Baniyas, Al Seef, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Bluewaters.

The project seeks to enhance customer service by providing a comfortable and modern environment that enriches the marine transport experience.

Dubai marine stations get major upgrade

The project supports RTA’s strategy to promote customer happiness through services that foster sustainability, convenience, and quality of life.

The development includes the installation of air-conditioning systems, waiting areas for customers and People of Determination, and enhancements implemented in line with international standards.

The upgrades aim to elevate customer satisfaction through architectural concepts that celebrate cultural and heritage identity.

Drawing inspiration from the emirate’s wooden abras, the designs reflect the emirate’s maritime legacy whilst showcasing the character of its urban environment.

“This project forms part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the infrastructure of the marine transport network in Dubai and raise the quality of services provided in this sector. It aligns with the vision of the Government of Dubai to deliver world-class services to residents, tourists, and visitors,” Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

“These stations are designed to improve connectivity between key facilities and major landmarks in the area. Each station provides a direct link to surrounding residential communities and nearby development projects. In addition, the stations are integrated with other modes of public transport—such as buses, metro stations, and the tram network. This contributes to smoother mobility for residents and visitors, reduces reliance on private vehicles, and ensures seamless intermodal connectivity across Dubai’s public transport system.

“This step reaffirms RTA’s commitment to implementing all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for marine transport users. The development includes security features, such as surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems.

“RTA has also incorporated the requirements of the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination into the design of the waiting areas, underscoring RTA’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. The improvements provide a supportive environment through facilities, including ramps and smooth pathways tailored to diverse needs,” he added.