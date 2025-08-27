Dubai RTA to launch 5 new bus routes and upgrade 9 others from August 29

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch five new public bus routes on August 29, 2025, while upgrading nine existing routes to improve passenger convenience and meet growing demand for public transport across the emirate.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is continuously committed to expanding and developing public bus services to support Dubai’s public transport network, be in harmony with the Emirate’s population growth, urban expansion, and the progress witnessed across all sectors.”

New Dubai bus routes

Route 31: Dubai Outsource City – Dubai Silicon Oasis (20-minute intervals during peak hours)

Dubai Outsource City – Dubai Silicon Oasis (20-minute intervals during peak hours) Route 62A: Al Qusais Industrial Area – Al Qusais Metro Station

Al Qusais Industrial Area – Al Qusais Metro Station Route 62B: Al Qusais Metro Station – Ras Al Khor (Samari Residences), every 30 minutes in peak hours

Al Qusais Metro Station – Ras Al Khor (Samari Residences), every 30 minutes in peak hours Route F26A: Onpassive Bus Station – Al Quoz Industrial Area 4 (30-minute peak frequency)

Onpassive Bus Station – Al Quoz Industrial Area 4 (30-minute peak frequency) Route X91: Express service between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station (skips Business Bay Metro)

Nine routes will be adjusted on the same date to enhance connectivity and daily mobility:

Route 7: Converted from circular to two-directional, linking Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station

Converted from circular to two-directional, linking Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station Route 91: Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station

Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station Route F62: Converted to two-directional, between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar

Converted to two-directional, between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar Route 77: Converted to two-directional, between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud

Converted to two-directional, between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud Route X25: Shortened to run between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis

Shortened to run between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis Route 50: Continues between International City Bus Station and Business Bay Bus Station, but will no longer serve Dubai Outsource City

Continues between International City Bus Station and Business Bay Bus Station, but will no longer serve Dubai Outsource City Route 21A: Shortened to run between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station

Shortened to run between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station Route 21B: Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station

Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station Route J01: Adjusted routing within Jumeirah Village Circle

RTA said the changes are part of its wider strategy to expand the public bus network and integrate it more closely with Dubai’s metro, tram, and marine transport systems.

Adel Shakri added: “Enhancing the connectivity among these modes will make public transport the optimal choice for mobility across the emirate.”