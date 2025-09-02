Dubai RTA opens Old Dubai Souq, Al Sabkha marine transport stations on Creek

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations along Dubai Creek.

The stations serve the marine transport network as part of RTA’s plan to upgrade marine transport facilities across Dubai’s development sectors, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a statement.

The project’s phase delivered enhancements that followed the model introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations in the previous phase. The upgrades preserved cultural identity whilst providing user amenities, expanding shaded waiting areas, and establishing retail outlets for abra riders.

RTA inaugurates Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations, which serve the marine transport network along Dubai Creek. As part of its final development phase, RTA expanded shaded waiting areas by 50%, created new investment spaces, to fulfil the requirements of… pic.twitter.com/HoWXTPuVCa — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 1, 2025

RTA inaugurates two Marine transport hubs as part of Strategic Plan 2020-2030

Image: Dubai Media Office

The opening of both stations represents a milestone for Dubai’s marine transport sector. Their completion forms part of RTA’s Marine Transport Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which aims to advance the marine transport system as a mobility mode in the emirate. Marine transport modes reached 9.7 million during the first half of 2025.

RTA expanded shaded waiting areas by 50 per cent and created investment spaces to meet Dubai’s Code for People of Determination requirements as part of this phase’s development plan. The upgrades improved lighting and incorporated sustainable, eco-friendly materials in the marine berth.

RTA introduced an air-conditioned rest area for operators of wooden abras to enhance the working environment of operators, ensuring comfort and boosting operational efficiency.

Both stations underwent simultaneous development to accelerate delivery, optimise resources, improve financial returns, and reinforce economic efficiency.

RTA implemented an operational plan to maintain trip schedules, uphold rider safety and security, and ensure navigation and operations at both stations.