Dubai RTA to roll out battery-swapping stations for electric delivery bikes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to install battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across strategic locations in the emirate.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Terra Tech Ltd, a MENA-based micro-mobility tech start-up, aims to support the adoption of zero-emission fleets and promote sustainable commercial transport — a first-of-its-kind effort in the region.

The partnership includes the development of an integrated system designed to meet the operational needs of Dubai’s delivery sector, offering comprehensive charging solutions that reduce costs and encourage a shift to eco-friendly transport models.

Electric vehicles in Dubai

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the initiative supports the Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which targets a 30 per cent cut in carbon emissions.

He said: “This collaboration supports the development of alternative sustainable energy solutions and enhances the emirate’s readiness to adopt future technologies and operational practices that help reduce emissions, minimise noise pollution, and improve service quality for both citizens and residents alike.”

Husam Al Zammar, CEO of Terra Tech Ltd, said: “RTA has always been achieving major accomplishments in infrastructure and sustainable transport services for all segments of society, particularly in the regulation, expansion, and development of the delivery sector, which plays a vital role in driving the growth of Dubai’s GDP.”

The RTA confirmed that the plan involves infrastructure development across 36 locations in Dubai, offering a model tailored to the requirements of delivery companies, while accelerating the emirate’s transition towards greener, more efficient urban mobility.