Dubai slashes travel time on major road from 12 to 3 minutes with new tunnels and bridges

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Al Safa Street Improvement Project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at cutting travel time, enhancing traffic flow, and supporting the Emirate’s rapid urban development.

The project, extending 1.5km from the junction of Al Safa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Street, is designed to accommodate population growth and elevate quality of life across key districts.

Once complete, the travel time on Al Safa Street will drop from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes, while road capacity will double from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

New bridges and tunnels in Dubai

The project includes the construction of two bridges and two tunnels, with a total length of 3.12km:

Bridge 1: Four lanes, 1,005 metres, for traffic from Al Wasl Street to Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street. Capacity with an estimated capacity of 6,400 vehicles/hour

Bridge 2: Two lanes, 360 metres, for traffic from Al Satwa Road. Capacity with an estimated capacity of 2,800 vehicles/hour

Tunnel 1: Two lanes, 1,005 metres, for traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Wasl Street. Capacity with an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles/hour

Tunnel 2: Two lanes in each direction, 750 metres, at Al Wasl and Al Safa junction. Capacity with an estimated capacity of 6,400 vehicles/hour

The road itself will be widened from three to four lanes in each direction, with two free-flowing and two signal-controlled lanes.

In addition to easing congestion, the RTA plans to improve pedestrian walkways, introduce cycling tracks, and create landscaped public spaces to enhance community interaction and visual appeal.

The project also includes upgrades to lighting, signage, drainage, and utilities.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Al Safa Street Improvement Project is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the road network in the area, which also includes the development of Umm Suqeim and Al Wasl Streets.

“The project serves a vital district, renowned for hosting numerous tourism, cultural, and sporting events, and is home to key landmarks such as City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, educational institutions, residential and commercial areas, luxury hotels, and high-end restaurants.

“It also enhances connectivity with Downtown Dubai and nearby developments along Financial Centre Street, an area inhabited by over one million residents.”

Dubai traffic plan

The Al Safa upgrade is part of a wider master plan that also includes:

Al Wasl Street development

Covers 15km from Umm Suqeim Street to 2nd December Street

Involves six intersections, five new tunnels (total 3.85km), and road widening to three lanes per direction

Travel time cut by 50 per cent, capacity increased to 12,000 vehicles/hour

Umm Suqeim Street Development

Spans 6km, linking Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road

Includes six intersection upgrades, four bridges, and three tunnels (total 4.1km)

Travel time reduced from 20 minutes to 6 minutes, road capacity up to 16,000 vehicles/hour

Once completed, these developments will improve connectivity across Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, boosting Dubai’s overall mobility and economic competitiveness.