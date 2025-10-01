Dubai’s SolitAir marks first year with 30 Global South cargo routes and plans 20-aircraft fleet by 2027

SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B and airport-to-airport cargo airline based at Dubai World Central (DWC) , has successfully completed its first year of operations, expanding to nearly 30 strategic routes across the Global South.

Launched with its inaugural scheduled flight to Riyadh, SolitAir has grown into a trusted provider of scheduled, charter and bespoke cargo solutions serving underserved and high-growth trade corridors.

In its first 12 months, the airline built a logistics network spanning the Middle East, Asia and Africa, offering reliable cargo services across key hubs.

SolitAir Dubai growth

Its current portfolio includes high-demand destinations such as:

Mumbai in India

Ahmedabad in India

Bengaluru in India

Istanbul in Turkiye

Baghdad in Iraq

Erbil in Iraq

Hong Kong in China

Urumqi in China

Kuwait

Bahrain

Beirut in Lebanon

Dhaka in Bangladesh

Karachi in Pakistan

Lahore in Pakistan

Across Africa, SolitAir added routes to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar in Tanzania, Eldoret and Nairobi in Kenya, Benghazi in Libya, Johannesburg in South Africa, Lusaka in Zambia and Harare in Zimbabwe, supporting intra-regional trade flows.

Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir said: “Our journey over the past year has exceeded expectations,” said. “In just 12 months, we’ve become a crucial logistics link for regional supply chains, and our rapid network and fleet expansion demonstrate our commitment to this mission.

“SolitAir’s momentum is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our partners and clients.”

The airline’s growth has been fuelled by the addition of two Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft – one already in service and another joining this month – bringing its operational fleet to seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters.

SolitAir aims to expand to 20 aircraft by 2027, connecting more than 50 cities in the first phase of operations.

Operating from a 220,000-square-foot logistics hub at DWC, the airline is equipped for specialised cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials.

As it enters its second year, SolitAir is focused on deepening its network across Africa, South Asia and Central Asia, reinforcing its role as a cargo enabler between fast-growing economies.