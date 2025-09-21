Dubai to auction 90 premium number plates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to hold an auction for exclusive number plates , offering 90 distinctive plates consisting of two, three, four, and five-digit combinations for private vehicles, classic vehicles, and motorcycles.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 90 distinctive vehicle plate numbers from the codes:

AA

BB

K

L

M

N

P

Q

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z

Among the highlights are the super numbers BB 88 and BB 777.

Dubai number plate auction

The 119th Open Auction will be held on Saturday, September 27 at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel, starting at 4.30pm.

Registration in this auction will start on Monday, September, 22.

Interested bidders may register through RTA’s website or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha. Seating will be limited, with priority given to auction participants; therefore, early registration is advised.

Registration will also be available at the auction hall from 2pm onwards.

The sale of plate numbers is subject to a 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT). To participate in the auction, bidders must hold a traffic file in the emirate and provide a security deposit cheque made payable to RTA in amount of AED25,000, along with a non-refundable registration fee of AED120.

These payments can be submitted at the Customer Happiness Centres, by credit card or through RTA’s website.