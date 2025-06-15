Dubai to launch self-driving taxi trials in 2025

Dubai will launch self-driving taxi trials this year after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a landmark agreement with Uber and WeRide to pilot autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

The deal marks a major step toward a fully autonomous future for urban mobility and the initiative will begin later this year via the Uber app, with safety drivers initially on board, before a full-scale commercial rollout of driverless ride-hailing services in 2026.

The partnership positions the emirate as a global hub for next-generation mobility solutions.

Self-driving Uber taxis in Dubai

Field preparations are already underway, led by Uber and WeRide under the strategic oversight of the RTA.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The introduction of autonomous vehicles in Dubai represents a significant leap towards a smart and sustainable future for mobility, in line with the vision of our leadership to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city.

“It also supports the objectives of Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which seeks to convert 25 per cent of all mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030.

“This MoU reinforces Dubai’s global leadership in adopting advanced and sustainable transport solutions, embracing state-of-the-art technologies, and fostering innovative mobility initiatives.”

He added that autonomous vehicles will improve quality of life, enhance road safety, and ensure more seamless last-mile connectivity across Dubai’s public transport network.

Al Tayer added: “Autonomous mobility is no longer a futuristic concept—it is a reality. Global companies are accelerating efforts to develop the technologies and software required for autonomous vehicles, while governments, through their respective authorities, are advancing infrastructure development and formulating the regulatory frameworks and legislation needed to enable the operation of self-driving vehicles”.

RTA Signs MoU with Uber Technologies and WeRide

to Launch Pilot Operations of Autonomous Vehicles



– Phase One – 2025

With a safety driver on board



– Phase Two – 2026

Full-scale commercial rollout

Driverless services



Dubai aims to convert 25% of all mobility journeys in the… pic.twitter.com/VNYM9uKjZA — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 15, 2025

Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager, MEA at Uber said: “At Uber, we are building the future of transportation, one we see as autonomous, electric, and shared. Today we’re thrilled to ink our partnership with RTA to expand our autonomous vehicles operations in the UAE by launching in Dubai in 2025, starting with WeRide as our first technology partner.

“This strategic collaboration anchors our commitment to make autonomous vehicles more accessible to people around the world and we’re excited to bring this experience to thousands of riders in Dubai later this year.”

Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide, said: “We are accelerating our international expansion, with the Middle East as a strategic priority. Last month, we expanded our partnership with Uber to roll out Robotaxis in 15 additional cities over the next five years, with cities in the Middle East under consideration, and now, formalised our collaboration with Uber and the RTA to bring autonomous vehicles to Dubai through this MoU.

“We are fully aligned with Dubai Government’s ambitious vision to make 25 per cent of all transportation trips autonomous by 2030 and are proud to support this goal with our advanced technology and global experience.”