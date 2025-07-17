Dubai to complete traffic upgrades at Healthcare City and slash congestion by 50%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to complete a major upgrade at the Dubai Healthcare City exit (Street 13) on July 20, aimed at significantly improving traffic flow and reducing congestion in one of the emirate’s busiest corridors.

The enhancements will transform the stop-controlled exit into a free-flowing intersection, with the addition of a new acceleration lane connecting to Oud Metha and Sheikh Rashid Road.

In parallel, the existing service road exit is being widened from one lane to two, extending 500m to accommodate higher traffic volumes from Al Riyadh Street.

Dubai Healthcare City traffic boost

Vehicle capacity doubled to 3,000 vehicles per hour

Up to 50 per cent reduction in waiting times

Smoother exit from Dubai Healthcare City, especially during peak hours

The project is part of RTA’s broader strategy to increase road network capacity, improve traffic efficiency, and enhance safety across the city’s busiest urban areas.

The location serves a high-density mix of hospitals, clinics, schools, businesses, and residential neighbourhoods, making smooth traffic flow critical to daily operations.

The new enhancements follow a series of earlier infrastructure improvements in the area, including:

New acceleration and deceleration lanes between Umm Hurair and Oud Metha

Expansion of the Umm Hurair service road from two lanes to three, boosting capacity by 50 per cent and cutting congestion by over 40 per cent

Together, these initiatives are reshaping mobility in central Dubai, reducing bottlenecks and aligning with the city’s commitment to future-ready transport infrastructure.