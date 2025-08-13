Dubai traffic: RTA adds new lane to cut Nad Al Hamar travel time by 27%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun construction of an 850m lane linking Ras Al Khor Road to Nad Al Hamar Intersection, alongside widening the storage lane at the intersection for vehicles turning left from Al Rebat Street.

Part of the 2025 Rapid Traffic Improvements – Summer 2025 Plan, the project aims to ease congestion on two key corridors and is scheduled for completion by the end of August.

With the new lane in place, capacity will increase by 33 per cent — from 4,800 to 6,400 vehicles per hour — cutting travel time from 15 minutes to 11 minutes and improving evening peak traffic flow by up to 27 per cent.

Dubai traffic improvement

The expanded storage lane will also reduce queuing at Nad Al Hamar Intersection, ensuring smoother movement towards Ras Al Khor Road.

The upgrade is designed to serve traffic bound for Nad Al Hamar and surrounding areas such as Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, and Dubai International Airport, enhancing connectivity between residential communities and major destinations.

RTA says the improvements will support better daily mobility, road safety, and quality of life for residents.