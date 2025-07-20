Dubai traffic to ease: RTA announces Healthcare City traffic upgrades completion, doubling road capacity to 3000 vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the scheduled completion of traffic enhancements at Dubai Healthcare City exit (Street 13) on July 20, 2025.

The move is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow and improve the efficiency of Dubai’s road network, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The project has converted the current stop-controlled exit into a free-flow movement by adding a new acceleration lane leading to the intersection of Oud Metha and Sheikh Rashid Road.

RTA converts stop-controlled Dubai Healthcare City exit to free-flow traffic system

The service road exit has been widened from one lane to two over a 500-metre stretch, accommodating vehicles inbound from Al Riyadh Street and heading towards the intersection of Oud Metha and Sheikh Rashid Roads.

These improvements form part of RTA’s efforts to implement traffic management solutions that increase network capacity, improve flow efficiency, and enhance road safety, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a smart, sustainable, and connected city.

The enhancements target high-traffic corridors such as Dubai Healthcare City and Oud Metha, two of Dubai’s urban zones that accommodate medical facilities, hospitals, educational institutions, residential neighbourhoods, and business establishments.

The upgraded traffic solution at Dubai Healthcare City exit to Sheikh Zayed Road will double capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, improving flow in this corridor.

The enhancements are expected to reduce congestion and waiting times by up to 50 per cent, delivering a smoother driving experience and facilitating faster exit from the area, during peak periods.

RTA had previously carried out improvements in the same area, including upgrades to the entry and exit points between Umm Hurair and Oud Metha, where deceleration and acceleration lanes were added to streamline vehicle movement in both directions.

Moreover, RTA expanded the service road exit onto Umm Hurair Road from two lanes to three towards the roundabout, increasing traffic capacity by 50 per cent and reducing congestion by over 40 per cent during peak periods.