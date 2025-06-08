Dubai traffic to ease: RTA begins road improvements at 40 key locations for summer 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has begun traffic improvements at 40 locations across the emirate, with work scheduled between June and September 2025.

The programme covers 22 streets, 9 school zones, more than 5 development areas, and internal roads in Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, and Nad Al Sheba.

RTA has timed the work during summer holidays to reduce disruption to traffic flow whilst maintaining safety standards at all sites.

RTA launches summer road works across Dubai schools and development areas

“RTA remains committed to enhancing Dubai’s road infrastructure to keep pace with the ongoing urban expansion and economic development. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to improve traffic flow, road safety, journey times, and connectivity between residential, educational, and development areas across the city,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a statement.

The next phase includes traffic enhancements at Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

Work will also take place on Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.

RTA is undertaking roadworks at nine school zone locations to improve traffic efficiency and road safety around educational institutions.

The work includes upgrades at the Al Warqa 1 school complex and construction of a bus entrance at GEMS School in Al Warqa 3.

Access and exit points around The English College in Al Safa 1 on Sheikh Zayed Road will be widened, and a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing will be installed on Al Seedaf Street in Al Barsha 1.

These measures target congestion during morning and afternoon peak hours.

RTA is implementing traffic solutions at five development zones in response to population growth and economic expansion.

The authority will construct a direct access route to Al Muhaisnah labour camps from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and upgrade Al Mustaqbal Street (Brookfield) for access to residential communities.

Connectivity between Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street via Al Marabea’ Street will be improved, along with enhancements at Nad Al Hamar junction near Lootah Mosque.

New parking facilities will serve Zayed Educational Complex in Oud Al Muteena 1.

RTA will complete internal roadworks in Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Warqa.

Pedestrian walkways will be constructed in Al Quoz Creative Zone to improve pedestrian safety.