Dubai traffic to ease: RTA opens new exit to cut peak-hour travel times

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open a new exit from the collector road in early August for vehicles travelling from Financial Centre Street towards Ras Al Khor Road, near Bu Kadra Interchange.

The improvement forms part of RTA’s Rapid Traffic Solutions Plan, which aims to enhance road network efficiency and improve traffic flow in Ras Al Khor area.

The area borders several developments, commercial zones, and industrial zones.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 31, 2025

New exit eases Dubai traffic flow

“RTA is committed to the continuous enhancement of roads and infrastructure in line with Dubai’s urban development,” the authority said in a statement.

The new exit improves traffic movement at Bu Kadra Interchange by reducing travel time for vehicles using the collector road from Financial Centre Street towards Ras Al Khor Road. The improvement also eases congestion for vehicles heading towards Dubai–Al Ain Road.

Peak-hour travel time has been cut by 54 per cent, from 13 minutes to 6 minutes, as a result of the new exit.

The development complements a series of traffic improvements in Ras Al Khor area. Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Al Meydan Street was widened from a single lane to two lanes over a 500-metre stretch.

The upgrade doubled capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, reducing queues and cutting peak-period travel time from 7 minutes to 4 minutes. This has improved traffic flow at the junction.