Dubai traffic to ease: RTA to boost Ras Al Khor, Al Meydan traffic capacity by 50%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is widening the right-turn lane for vehicles travelling from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange, a move expected to raise traffic capacity by 50 per cent.

The works, scheduled for completion by August 10, will increase the number of lanes from two to three, improving flow between Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and Nad Al Sheba, and easing movement towards Al Meydan Street and surrounding areas.

RTA implements quick wins for the traffic coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange. This improvement, scheduled for completion on August 10, will enhance traffic flow between Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and Nad Al Sheba, and facilitate the movement of vehicles

RTA said the improvement will increase vehicle capacity from 1,800 to 2,700 vehicles per hour, a 30 per cent jump, reducing congestion and waiting times at intersections during peak hours.

The upgrade is expected to benefit traffic heading towards Business Bay, Ghadeer Al Tair, Al Quoz, Al Safa, and neighbouring development projects.

“These improvements reflect RTA’s ongoing commitment to keeping pace with the accelerating urban development and population growth witnessed across the emirate,” the authority said in a statement.

“Through the continuous enhancement of road infrastructure and the broader transport network, RTA aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce travel times, alleviate congestion, and enhance road safety for all users.”

The measures form part of RTA’s Quick Wins initiative, delivered under a strategic plan that is regularly reviewed and updated. Roads earmarked for enhancement are identified through traffic studies, inputs from the control centre, public feedback, and field monitoring by operational teams.