Dubai’s Crown Prince reviews road projects set to cut travel time, boost mobility

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of key strategic road corridors being developed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to enhance traffic flow and mobility across the emirate.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the implementation timeline for major road infrastructure projects scheduled for completion by 2027, aimed at serving 8 million residents by 2040.

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of key strategic road corridors, projects timeline through 2027 pic.twitter.com/MPURVTs49Y — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 4, 2025

The briefing also covered the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis and the development of the model neighbourhood in Al Barsha 2.

The Crown Prince also viewed a mural showcasing RTA’s strategic road projects under the 2025–2027 plan, which includes 57 initiatives featuring the construction of 226 kilometres of roads and 115 bridges and tunnels.

The mural also outlines the development of 11 major road corridors across the emirate, comprising eight vertical corridors and three new routes.

Among the most prominent projects are the upgrades to the Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra Corridor, Hessa Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street (from Al Khail Road to Emirates Road), Al Meydan Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout, and Al Fay Road—an extension of Al Khail Road from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Emirates Road.

Master Plan features development of 11 primary road corridors serving 8 million residents by 2040



– Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra Corridor upgrade to include 7,000 metres of bridges and tunnels

Project expected to cut travel time from 46 minutes to 11 minutes



– Hessa Street upgrade to… pic.twitter.com/q9DZMMekvs — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 4, 2025

Collectively, these projects are designed to support a growing population projected to reach 8 million by 2040.

Among the major road projects that were reviewed include the Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra Corridor Development Project, apanning 16 km from the junction with Jumeirah Street to the intersection with Emirates Road, the Hessa Street, parts of which have already been opened to traffic, the Al Fay Street Corridor Project, one of Dubai’s strategic mobility routes, and the development plans for Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Crown Prince was also briefed on the deployment of smart technologies to monitor road infrastructure projects across the emirate.

Among the key innovations is the use of drones to analyse project progress data, coupled with artificial intelligence to track construction progress.

He was also briefed on the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis across Dubai. As part of this initiative, the RTA has signed agreements with three leading international companies specialising in autonomous taxi operations.

During the first phase, over 60 vehicles will be deployed to carry out road mapping, data collection, and route scanning.

The second phase will see pilot operations launched in up to 65 designated zones across the emirate, chosen according to several key criteria, with a particular focus on the city’s high road safety standards.

The official roll-out of the service is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The roadmap represents a major milestone in advancing Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all mobility journeys in the city to autonomous modes by 2030.