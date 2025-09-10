Dubai’s Emirates deploys A350 aircraft to Hangzhou China route From October 2025

Emirates will introduce its Airbus A350 aircraft to the Hangzhou route from 26 October 2025, marking the first deployment of the aircraft type to the Chinese destination just three months after the service began operations.

The A350 will operate flight EK310, departing Dubai International Airport at 04:15hrs and arriving in Hangzhou at 16:00hrs.

The return flight EK311 will depart Hangzhou at 00:10hrs, landing in Dubai at 06:10hrs. All times are local, the airline said in a statement.

Emirates A350 service begins Hangzhou flights three months after route launch

Image: Emirates

“Over the last year we have made significant investments in our operations to Chinese mainland, creating meaningful impact through the launch of brand-new destinations and providing an elevated in-flight experience with our latest products. Introducing the A350 to Hangzhou is the natural next step, as we continue to bring the latest and greatest that Emirates has to offer to China’s skies,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said.

“The A350 is an exciting addition to our fleet mix, adding a new dynamic to our existing operations in China. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Hangzhou on the new Emirates A350 soon,” he added.

The A350 represents the first aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008. The aircraft complements the airline’s Boeing 777s and A380s, both of which serve Chinese mainland destinations.

The aircraft features the airline’s interiors, with cabins that include ceilings and aisles in all classes. The A350 incorporates technology touchpoints and inflight entertainment systems.

The A350 deployment introduces Premium Economy service to Hangzhou, expanding Emirates’ offering to and from the city. Premium Economy provides an experience comparable to Business Class on airlines, featuring leather reclining seats with leg and footrests and headrests.

The cabin includes in-seat charging points, a cocktail table, and a 13.3-inch TV screen. Passengers receive a pillow and blanket, amenity kits on flights, and access to Chandon Vintage Brut 2017 sparkling wine.

The Emirates A350 operates in three classes with 312 seats total. Business Class offers 32 seats in a 1-2-1 layout, Premium Economy provides 21 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and Economy Class features 259 seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

Passengers can book tickets through emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates contact centres, or travel agents. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com for customers in China.