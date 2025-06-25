Dubai’s Emirates issues travel advisory as airline prepares for peak summer departures at DXB

Emirates faces one of its busiest departure periods as summer holidays commence, with more than 30,000 customers scheduled to depart Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 on June 26. The airline expects similar departure volumes to continue until June 30.

The carrier has advised passengers to prepare for increased traffic on roads leading to the airport, fuller car parks, crowded immigration areas, and extended travel times between concourses to reach boarding gates.

Emirates advises early airport arrival

“In peak travel times, arrive to the Airport: 3 hours before departure,” Emirates said in a statement.

The airline recommends passengers “ensure you pass through Immigration: 1.5 hours before departure” and “ensure you reach your correct Boarding Gate: 1 hour before departure.”

Emirates customers can use the Emirates app for online check-in, which opens 48 hours before departure time.

The app allows passengers to book and change flights, download digital boarding passes for most destinations, receive flight notifications, check meal options, pre-order Business Class hot meals, book chauffeur services, and select in-flight entertainment.

The airline offers luggage drop-off services at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers departing from Dubai can check in and drop off bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure for US-bound flights.

Emirates operates a City Check-In and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre.

The facility allows customers to check in and drop off luggage between 24 hours and 4 hours before flight departure. The service operates from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily and features self check-in kiosks, staffed desks, and Sara, described as the world’s first robot check-in agent.

Emirates also provides home check-in services for customers in Dubai and Sharjah. Agents complete the check-in process at customers’ homes, hotels, or offices and transport bags to flights.

The service requires booking at least 24 hours before departure and is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Terminal 3 passengers can use the complimentary train service between Concourse A and Concourse B. The airline operates a shuttle bus service between Concourse A and Concourse C, running 24 hours daily with departures every 20 minutes and journey times of 20 minutes.

First Class customers can request Emirates buggies throughout the airport. Dubai Airport Buggies are available free of charge for all passengers, with priority given to elderly passengers, families with children, and People of Determination.

Emirates has outlined specific baggage requirements for the peak period. Power banks are permitted in hand baggage but prohibited in checked baggage.

Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if batteries are removable and comply with cabin baggage size and weight limits. The battery can remain installed provided the smart bag is completely powered off.

E-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, electric portable incense burner devices, and personal vaporisers containing batteries must be individually protected against accidental activation and are restricted to carry-on luggage only.

Customers can pre-order duty-free shopping through EmiratesRED.com, with access to products delivered to their seats during flight. The service is available on most flights, with shopping windows from 21 days to 40 hours before departure.

Emirates RED’s summer catalogue features more than 200 products from brands including Hermes, Cartier, Tom Ford, Creed, and Jo Malone. Customers who pre-order can use code RED10 for 10 per cent savings.

People of Determination receive support from trained Emirates and airport staff, including pre-planning guides for Dubai International Airport, two hours complimentary parking, and access to priority lanes for check-in, passport control, security, and boarding when required.

Emirates directs customers to check the Accessible Travel page on Emirates.com for information and to contact local Emirates offices with queries.