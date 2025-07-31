Dubai’s Emirates launches 5th China route with daily flights to Hangzhou

Dubai-based carrier Emirates officially launched its new daily service to Hangzhou, China. This would be the 5 th route to the Chinese mainland and the second new destination added to the airline’s roster in under a month, following Shenzhen.

The launch took place on 30th July with a debut flight from Dubai to Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. Passengers aboard the new flight EK310 were welcomed by local dignitaries, airport officials, a ceremonial water cannon salute and received memorabilia from the airport.

Emirates expands China network with Hangzhou

The inaugural flight carried passengers from across Emirates’ global network, including key markets like the UAE, Nigeria, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, as well as a VIP delegation led by Emirates’ senior management and members of the international media.

“China has become one of the world’s leading aviation markets, and Emirates is proud to have played a role in its development. Adding two new gateways within just one month is a major milestone that underscores our deepening commitment to the Chinese mainland,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, regarding the launch.

Kazim explained that the expansion demonstrated the conviction of the company’s East and Southeast Asia growth strategy, which has gained momentum over the past year. With rising demand, Kazim is optimistic that its global network will continue connecting people, businesses, and economies across Asia and beyond. Emirates remains committed to delivering seamless, reliable connectivity between this dynamic region and the world.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, and all our local partners for their invaluable support in enabling the successful start of this route,” said Kazim.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300ER (EK310) is scheduled to depart Dubai at 09:40 AM and arrive in Hangzhou at 22:00 PM. The return flight, EK311, departs Hangzhou at 00:10 AM, landing in Dubai at 04:55 AM.

Emirates is said to offer optimal connectivity for customers from 40 destinations in Europe, 21 in Africa, 13 in the Middle East, as well as Brazil and Argentina, to Hangzhou via Dubai. The airline also offers convenient two-way connections from Hangzhou to key cities including ​Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo, and Johannesburg via Dubai.

The Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft is said to offer up to 16 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity per flight, enabling the transport of time-sensitive shipments such as e-commerce goods, pharmaceuticals, smart devices, and other high-value products.

With a well-defined digital infrastructure in place, Hangzhou serves as a key international gateway for Chinese brands.

With Emirates SkyCargo’s expansive network spanning six continents and high-speed connectivity through its Dubai hub, goods from Hangzhou and the broader Yangtze River Delta can reach emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America faster, reducing delivery timelines and enhancing supply chain performance.

Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to five major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. Its signature complimentary chauffeur-drive service for First and Business Class passengers is also available to passengers flying to Hangzhou.

With the addition of Hangzhou to its growing Chinese mainland network, Emirates is building a powerful air corridor for trade, tourism, and digital exchanges between China and the Middle East, as well as beyond. The new route will further open new opportunities for Chinese brands to reach a global audience while offering customers from across Emirates’ global network better access to this powerful tech hub.

Through interline and codeshare agreements with China Southern Airlines, Air China and Sichuan Airlines, Emirates provides enhanced connectivity to destinations beyond its network across China.

Travellers from the UAE and other GCC countries can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days, making both business and leisure travel to the Chinese mainland even more convenient.