Dubai’s Emirates launches third daily Dublin service from October 2025

Emirates will launch a third daily service to Dublin from October 26, 2025, expanding its Irish operations as the airline seeks to capture growing demand between Ireland and its Dubai hub.

The new service will see flight EK165 depart Dubai at 02:10hrs, arriving in Dublin at 06:25hrs local time.

The return flight EK166 will leave Dublin at 08:25hrs, reaching Dubai at 20:00hrs local time, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Emirates expands Dublin operations with new morning flight to Dubai

The morning departure will complement Emirates’ existing afternoon and evening services to Ireland, giving passengers more scheduling options for travel to Dubai and onward connections.

Emirates will deploy a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route, configured with 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 seats in Economy Class across three classes.

The additional service will boost connectivity to destinations including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok through Emirates’ Dubai network.

Last month, Emirates introduced a retrofitted Boeing 777 on the Dubai-Dublin route, featuring a four-class configuration that includes Premium Economy and an updated Business Class product. A second refurbished Boeing 777 will join the Dublin service from 16 October.

The airline will maintain its service standards across all Dublin flights, with multinational cabin crew, regionally-inspired meals, and the ice entertainment system offering 6,500 channels of films, television programmes, podcasts and other content.

Premium passengers will receive Irish-themed amenities including VOYA bathroom products, Keogh’s Crisps, and Killowen yogurt.

The enhanced service also increases cargo capacity between Dublin and Dubai, supporting trade links between Ireland and Emirates’ Middle East and Asian destinations.

Bookings can be made through emirates.com, the Emirates app, retail stores, the contact centre, or through travel agents.