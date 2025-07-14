Dubai’s Emirates named the most recommended brand globally

In a global survey conducted by YouGov, Dubai airline Emirates has topped the rankings as the Most Recommended Global Brand for 2025 and is the only airline to be featured on the global top 10 list.

This is the second straight year that Emirates has won the honours.

Emirates tops global brand rankings again

The Most Recommended Brands rankings measure the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Emirates achieved an outstanding score of 88.4 per cent, much higher than second-placed Japanese automaker Toyota (84.7 per cent) and apparel manufacturer Levi’s (83.1 per cent).

No other Middle East brand features in the top 10, which also has such renowned brands like adidas, Nike, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Nintendo, Trivago and Neutrogena.

The insights in the report are based on YouGov’s consumer research panel, which has 29 million registered members from over 55 markets. Brand performance were tracked daily between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. Positive Recommend scores for each top 10 global brand are aggregated and weighted by the size of the brand’s current customer base per market.

Recommend scores are based on respondents’ answer to the question ‘Which of the following brands would you RECOMMEND to a friend or colleague?’ Current customers are defined by respondents’ answer to ‘Have you purchased from any of the following brands in the past 30 days–12 months?’

Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, commented: “This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we’ve built with passengers all over the world, who trust us not only to get them to their destination, but to do so with care, reliability, and excellence. We will continue to evolve our already exceptional experience and set new benchmarks in travel to ensure Emirates is always a brand that our customers are proud to recommend.”

UK customers named Emirates their third-most recommended brand after Prada and Gucci, while in Australia, it was the sixth most recommended brand in a list topped by watchmaker Rolex.

Emirates has continually invested in the finest products and exceptional signature services to provide a world-class travel experience in-air and on-ground.

The airline expanded its global network in the first half of 2025 with route launches to three new destination. introduced its newest aircraft type, the A350, to 10 destinations; and achieved its designation as the world’s first Autism certified Airline, making significant headway on its journey to make travel accessible to all.

By December 2025, the airline will serve over 70 cities with aircraft fitted out with the latest interiors on Boeing 777s, A380s and A350s, representing almost 50 per cent of its network.

In YouGov’s 2024 US airlines report, Emirates recorded the ‘most satisfied customers amongst US flyers’ and was one of the top 10 airlines considered by US Millennials and Gen Zs.