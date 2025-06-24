Dubai’s Emirates resumes normal flight operations

Emirates passengers faced minimal disruption to their travel plans following Sunday night’s regional developments, with the Dubai-based carrier resuming scheduled flights within hours of the events.

The airline activated its contingency and disruption plans as tensions escalated in the Middle East, with Iran firing missiles at a US air base in Qatar on June 23.

Emirates reported no flight diversions, with only a small number of cancellations and some flights taking longer routes due to airspace congestion.

Dubai’s Emirates serves 1.7mn passengers despite Middle East conflict zone disruptions

“Despite rapidly evolving regional developments, it’s been business as usual across the Emirates network,” the airline said in a statement.

Over the past fortnight, Emirates has served more than 1.7 million passengers on over 5,800 flights whilst rerouting aircraft to avoid conflict zones.

The carrier suspended flights to areas directly affected by conflict whilst maintaining operations to other destinations. Services to Amman and Beirut were briefly suspended but resumed quickly, allowing thousands of families to begin their summer holidays.

“The safety of Emirates’ passengers and crew is its absolute priority, and the airline would never fly if it was not safe to do so,” Emirates said.

The company continuously monitors developments, coordinates with aviation authorities, and assesses risks to ensure flights are safely rerouted away from conflict zones whilst meeting regulatory requirements.

Throughout the two-week period, the airline maintained customer communication through operational website updates and social media channels, with reservations teams helping to reaccommodate affected passengers.

As the busy summer travel season approaches, Emirates will continue monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities.

The airline’s priority remains ensuring safe and smooth operations by adapting quickly and appropriately so customers can travel with confidence.

For decades, Emirates has navigated challenges whilst maintaining its commitment to connecting customers to their destinations safely, efficiently and comfortably.

The UAE’s leadership has implemented contingency plans and systems to support services, enabling Emirates to maintain safe, uninterrupted operations.