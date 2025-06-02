Dubai’s flydubai resumes flights to Damascus

Flydubai has launched operations to Syria with the resumption of flights to Damascus . The inaugural flight FZ 115 landed at Damascus International Airport on June 1 and received a water cannon salute.

The flight marks the start of flydubai’s daily service to Damascus, restoring air connectivity between the UAE and Syria after nearly 12 years, the airline said in a statement.

UAE Ambassador to Syria Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi attended the arrival ceremony alongside Syrian Civil Aviation Authority Deputy Chairman Abdul Bari Al-Saj and Authority Director Amjad Nakhkhal.

Flydubai expands regional connectivity

“We are pleased to announce the resumption of operations by the UAE national carrier, flydubai, to the Syrian Arab Republic. This milestone reflects the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Syria and underscores the UAE’s continued efforts to enhance regional and international air connectivity, strengthening economic ties and connecting people,” Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Syrian Arab Republic said.

The ambassador said the resumption represents a step towards the full return of UAE carriers to Syria.

“It also paves the way for delivering high-quality services to the brotherly Syrian people and meeting the travel needs of passengers,” he added.

Al Shehhi further emphasised the UAE’s support for Syria. “We reiterate the UAE’s firm and consistent position in support of Syria and its people. This commitment contributes to the consolidation of security and stability, supports Syria’s path toward progress and prosperity and aligns with the enduring bonds of brotherhood that unite our two nations.”

“flydubai has a longstanding commitment to further enhance connectivity in the region and we are very pleased to offer our passengers the opportunity to fly directly to Syria again. As an important cultural centre in the region, we look forward to serving the market and stimulating free flows of travel, trade and tourism between the two countries,” Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai added.