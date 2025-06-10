Dubai’s RTA transported 7.6m passengers over Eid Al Adha

By Staff Writer

During the recent Eid Al Adha holiday in Dubai the total number of passengers who used public transportation, shared transportation, and taxis reached 7.577m, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

It represents an increase of 14 per cent during the same period last year.

The number of metro passengers utilising red and green lines reached 2.786m riders, tram passengers stood at 119,917, and public bus passengers totalled 1.663m.

Marine transport was also a popular choice, with 307,684 passengers recorded.

Taxis played a significant role, transporting 2.196m riders, and shared transportation vehicles saw 504,159 riders.

