Egypt High Speed Rail to use 3,000 Hitachi ACs to cool its 21 stations

Egypt’s High-Speed Rail (HSR) project has awarded a major Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contract to a partnership between Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Elsewedy Machinery.

Hitachi will supply more than 3,000 high-efficiency indoor Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) units, to be deployed across 21 stations. The units will be manufactured at its facility in Barcelona, Spain.

Egypt rail project: Key HVAC updates

The solution delivers a total cooling capacity of more than 11,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) and features Eurovent certification and high-ambient resilience, tailored to Egypt’s climate and transport sector requirements.

Egypt’s HSR links major cities and ports, setting new benchmarks in sustainable transport development across the country.

Spanning 660 kilometers, the HSR will connect Ain Sokhna, Alamein, Cairo, Alexandria, 6th of October City, and other key hubs across Egypt. Once operational, the system will serve 21 stations, transporting over one million passengers and 8,500 tons of cargo daily. The project is designed to dramatically reduce travel times and support faster, more efficient logistics nationwide.

Ahmed Aqel, general manager, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA, commented: “This mega project represents a pivotal advancement in Egypt’s national infrastructure agenda. It reflects the country’s vision for modern, efficient, and climate-conscious transportation.

“We are proud to deliver our advanced HVAC systems to a development of this scale and significance, working alongside Elsewedy Machinery to ensure technical precision, operational excellence, and long-term impact.”

Elsewedy Machinery – the trading arm of Elsewedy Electric Group – will oversee the complete scope of HVAC delivery, including supply, installation, copper piping network, startup, commissioning, and after-sales service.

“Our partnership with Elsewedy Electric brings together global HVAC innovation and local execution expertise,” Aqel added.

“By integrating high-performance European-manufactured VRF systems into Egypt’s high-speed rail infrastructure, we are supporting a new benchmark in sustainable, large-scale transport solutions.”

The high-speed rail project reflects Egypt’s forward-thinking leadership and ambition for sustainable growth. The project stands as a defining example of infrastructure that drives national transformation.