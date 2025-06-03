Eid Al Adha 2025: SelfDrive Mobility launches app with new AED1 car rental offer

SelfDrive Mobility has launched a new mobile application designed to streamline the car rental process, coinciding with Eid Al Adha celebrations .

The mobility technology company’s platform allows customers to complete bookings in three steps within one minute.

The application enables users to select services, choose from vehicle models, and process payments through a single interface. The platform accommodates daily rentals, long-term leases, and corporate subscriptions.

Eid car rental deal

To mark Eid celebrations, SelfDrive has introduced a promotional offer featuring select car models at one dirham per day.

The promotion covers Suzuki Ciaz, Nissan Sunny, Toyota Yaris, and Suzuki Baleno models for daily rental bookings.

The offer runs from June 2 through June 9, 2025, available through the SelfDrive mobile application.

Customers access the promotion by downloading the app, selecting the ‘Daily’ tab, choosing from eligible models, and completing the booking process.

“Whether you’re planning a quick getaway, visiting family, or just want to cruise in style without breaking the bank, SelfDrive’s Eid flash sale offer is the perfect deal to fuel your plans,” the company said in a statement.

The AED1 daily rate applies to daily rentals booked through the mobile application during the promotional period. The company has confirmed no additional charges apply to the advertised rate.

SelfDrive Mobility began operations in 2017 in the UAE and has expanded across the Middle East, Europe, and Turkey.

The company operates in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Turkey.

The platform has served over 1.5 million customers representing 95 nationalities. SelfDrive provides access to more than 100 car models from over 50 brands through direct partnerships with dealerships.

The company positions itself as a mobility technology provider offering flexible solutions for transportation needs across its operational markets.