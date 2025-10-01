Emirates adds six weekly flights to London Heathrow from October

Emirates will add six flights per week to its London Heathrow schedule from 26 October 2025, increasing capacity on one of the airline’s routes during the winter season.

The carrier currently operates six daily services to London Heathrow, all using the Airbus A380, the airline said in a statement.

The new flights will run on all days except Fridays and will use the Boeing 777-300ER, which offers over 350 seats in a three-class configuration of First, Business and Economy.

Emirates increases London Heathrow services with Boeing 777-300ER flights

The schedule expansion follows growth and demand on the route and is timed to serve travel during the year-end period.

The overnight departures from London Heathrow to Dubai are scheduled to provide connections to destinations including Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Jakarta.

Flights to London Heathrow offer connections for travellers from cities in West Asia such as Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad and Chennai, Beijing and Shanghai in mainland China, and points in the Middle East including Bahrain, Dammam and Riyadh.

Flight EK41 will depart Dubai on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 13:40hrs, arriving in London Heathrow at 17:40hrs.

On Mondays, arrival time is 17:45hrs. On Thursdays, EK41 will depart Dubai at 12:55hrs, arriving in London Heathrow at 16:55hrs.

The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 22:35hrs on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, arriving in Dubai at 09:35hrs the next day.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, EK42 departs London Heathrow at 21:20hrs, arriving in Dubai at 08:20hrs the next day. All times are local.

Customers can book tickets through emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates retail stores, Emirates contact centres or travel agents.

The increased frequencies at London Heathrow and London Gatwick will bring Emirates’ total services to 90 flights per week by early next year.

Last month, Emirates announced a fourth daily flight to London Gatwick from February 8, 2026, operated by the Airbus A350.

By February 2026, Emirates will operate 146 flights per week across its three London airports – Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted – in addition to its gateways in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Emirates offers customers a culinary experience with multi-course menus developed by chefs, paired with a selection of beverages.

The carrier’s inflight entertainment system, ice, provides over 6,500 channels including films, television programmes, music, podcasts, games and audiobooks.