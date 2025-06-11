Emirates Airline launches free shuttle service for economy flyers

Emirates Airline has rolled out a new perk for its Economy Class travellers flying via Clark International Airport (CRK) – a complimentary coach service linking Quezon City and Pampanga.

Starting today, the service will run between Trinoma Mall’s New Genesis P2P Bus Terminal (code: TRP) and Clark International Airport, offering a smooth and convenient transit solution.

Designed to simplify journeys for passengers based in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, the shuttle service is available exclusively to Emirates Economy Class customers holding a valid ticket issued by Emirates (ticket numbers beginning with 176).

A confirmed reservation for the coach must be secured at least 48 hours before travel. Walk-ins and those without an eligible ticket will not be permitted to board.

This new initiative is part of the carrier’s broader effort to enhance passenger comfort and accessibility, particularly for its growing customer base in the Philippines.

By offering a free, reliable shuttle to and from Clark, Emirates aims to make air travel easier and more accessible for travelers across Metro Manila.

To use the service, passengers booking via the airline website should select “Trinoma (TRP)” as their city of departure or arrival.

Travellers booking through Emirates offices or travel agencies are advised to ask agents to include the Trinoma bus segment before finalising their ticket.