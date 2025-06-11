Emirates, Bahamasair partner to launch Caribbean connectivity via Florida gateways

Emirates and Bahamasair have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an interline partnership that will benefit customers travelling to The Bahamas.

The partnership enables Emirates to expand its reach in the Caribbean, allowing customers to utilise the services of The Bahamas’ national flag carrier from Florida to one of three destinations on the island country.

Under the unilateral agreement, customers travelling on Emirates to Miami or Orlando will be able to connect to Bahamasair flights to Nassau, Freeport or San Salvador, with the convenience of booking itineraries with both airlines on a single ticket. Emirates’ customers will enjoy baggage allowance when flying on Bahamasair to the three destinations.

Emirates, Bahamasair boost Caribbean connectivity

“We are pleased to establish an interline partnership with Bahamasair to expand our reach to new and exciting destinations and offer travel options for our customers planning journeys to the Caribbean nation. The interline partnership offers customers the convenience of connecting in Florida for travel onwards to points across the islands of The Bahamas, while enjoying competitive fare pricing, the convenience of booking the entire journey on a single ticket and a generous baggage policy,” Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said.

Kazim added that the partnership supports Emirates’ agreement with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Caribbean destination across its network.

As part of the MoU, both carriers will explore opportunities to enhance their cargo interline cooperation and potential partnerships under their frequent flyer programmes.

“This partnership significantly elevates Bahamasair’s global profile and opens access to invaluable expertise and new markets. By aligning with one of the world’s most respected airlines, we strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for sustained international growth,” Bahamasair Managing Director, Tracy Cooper added.

Florida gateways, Miami and Orlando, are amongst the 12 U.S. destinations that the world’s largest international airline currently flies.

Emirates serves Miami with daily flights with its Boeing 777, along with five-weekly services to Orlando, connecting travellers across its network of over 140 destinations.

On the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market, Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote tourism to the Caribbean nation in a partnership aimed at developing the country’s tourism and trade industries.