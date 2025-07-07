Emirates Driving Company to acquire 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holding

Emirates Driving Company (EDC), a subsidiary of Multiply Group , has agreed to acquire a 22.5 per cent stake in Mwasalat Holdings, the Abu Dhabi company that operates a diverse fleet spanning public buses, taxis, school transport and corporate hire vehicles.

EDC will have the option of increasing its shareholding to a majority of 50.6 per cent, subject to completion of certain conditions and regulatory approvals.

Emirates Driving Company expands into public transport

Mwasalat generated over AED 650 million (US$177 million) in revenues in FY24. The company has built a strong reputation for safety, innovation, and reliability, delivering accessible and efficient transport solutions that play a vital role in urban mobility across the Emirates.

According to its website, Mwasalat has a fleet of over 1,000 buses, 3,500+ taxis and over 5,500 rental cars in the UAE.

Established in 2000, EDC is the leading provider of pre-licensing driving education in Abu Dhabi.

This investment marks a major milestone in EDC’s long-term growth strategy – reinforcing its position as a mobility champion and expanding its role in delivering safe and sustainable transport. It also paves the way for greater profitability and long-term value creation.

By strengthening EDC’s capabilities in public transport, the acquisition, once completed, will lead to collaboration in bus and taxi operations.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, commented: “Innovation is no longer a choice in the mobility sector – it is a strategic imperative. This investment in Mwasalat reflects our commitment to shaping the future of transportation by combining advanced technologies with operational excellence.

“Our goal is to deliver safer, more accessible and intelligent mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of communities across the UAE. Together with Mwasalat, we will deliver a superior customer experience through digital platforms, AI-driven solutions, and seamless multi-modal transport, setting a new standard for smart mobility.”

Omeir Al Mheiri, Managing Director at Mwasalat Holding, added: “Our partnership with Emirates Driving Company marks the next chapter in Mwasalat’s journey as a leader in integrated mobility. By combining our shared commitment to smart mobility, sustainability, digital transformation and public service excellence, we will unlock significant opportunities to enhance service delivery, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

“Together, we aim to redefine how mobility is experienced across the UAE and deliver significant value to the communities we serve.”