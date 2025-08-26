Emirates expands premium economy offering across Middle East and West Asia routes

Dubai’s Emirates will deploy more of its Airbus A350, retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s featuring Premium Economy and upgraded Business Class cabins on services to Amman, Mumbai, Muscat and Bahrain from late October.

The expansion is part of the carrier’s strategy to scale up its premium travel offering. Emirates said the latest aircraft deployments will boost its Premium Economy cabin availability to more than 635 weekly flights across its network this winter.

By the end of 2025, the airline expects to offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats, compared to the current 1.8 million.

From October 26, Amman services EK903/904 will operate with a four-class A380 featuring Premium Economy and refreshed interiors. The same day, Mumbai will see retrofitted Boeing 777s on EK504/505, offering upgraded cabins on 22 weekly flights.

Muscat will receive the Airbus A350 on EK862/863 from October 30, with the aircraft covering all nine weekly flights. Bahrain services EK833/834 will see an additional retrofitted Boeing 777 from December 4, after which the destination will be exclusively served with upgraded aircraft.

Emirates said its retrofit programme, one of the largest in aviation history, is progressing at an average of one aircraft completed every three weeks. To date, 67 aircraft have been refurbished, out of a total plan to retrofit 219, including 110 A380s and 109 Boeing 777s. The airline is also operating nine A350s to 15 destinations.