Emirates expands routes with retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER fleet

The Dubai-based airline Emirates will deploy retrofitted Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s across multiple routes as the airline responds to increased passenger demand.

The carrier will expand services to Milan, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Singapore, and Zurich from October 26, 2025.

Emirates expands routes with feet upgrade

The airline will introduce a third daily flight to Milan, operating service EK 101/102 with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires will receive daily services through the linked EK247/248 flights.

Shanghai operations will see significant changes, with the EK302/303 service upgrading from retrofitted Boeing 777 to Airbus A380 aircraft. The second daily Shanghai flight, EK 304/305, will continue with retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft.

Singapore will benefit from A380 deployment on its third daily service EK 314/315 during the winter schedule.

Zurich passengers will experience A380 operations on the second daily flight EK 85/86 from 1 February 2026, replacing the current retrofitted Boeing 777. Premium Economy will launch on Zurich service EK87/88 with a retrofitted A380 from the same date.

Emirates’ retrofit programme has transformed 60 aircraft since November 2022, with engineering teams completing one aircraft transformation every three weeks.

The four-class Boeing 777 configuration includes 6 or 8 First Class suites, 38 or 40 Business seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy seats. The A380 Premium Economy cabin features 56 seats in a 2-4-2 layout on the main deck, equipped with charging points and cocktail tables.

Customers can purchase tickets through emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, or travel agents.