Emirates-flydubai partnership hits 5 million passenger milestone

Emirates and flydubai have transported 5 million travellers on their joint networks in the past year, marking a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The milestone represents the culmination of more than seven years of coordination aimed at streamlining travel and enhancing Dubai’s connectivity.

The partnership supports Dubai’s D33 vision to become a major economic hub, with plans to add 400 destinations to its foreign trade and tourism map.

Sheikh Ahmed hails ‘gamechanger’ partnership between Emirates, flydubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, said: “The Emirates and flydubai partnership has been a gamechanger for both carriers. It is a testament to collaborative excellence that has delivered more flight options and a better experience for travellers, underpinned by a vast network that connects every corner of the globe. I’m immensely proud of what has been achieved so far, and look forward to the next phase of growth and impact that both Emirates and flydubai will have on enhancing Dubai’s connectivity and shaping the future of air travel across regions.”

Since its launch in 2017, the partnership has benefited more than 22 million customers who have travelled across the carriers’ joint network.

Starting with just 29 cities, the network now covers 240 destinations in more than 100 countries.

The partnership offers passengers seamless on-ground experiences, efficient check-in processes, smooth baggage transfers, optimised flight schedules and enhanced connectivity at Dubai Airport with access to Terminal 3.

Customers can choose from 295 codeshare flights daily, offering expanded schedules and flexibility in departure times.

More than 330 weekly flights operated by flydubai depart from Terminal 3 to destinations including Zanzibar, Kathmandu, Krabi, Riyadh, and Naples.

Emirates customers can access more than 132 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can reach more than 142 Emirates destinations.

The carriers report strong passenger demand for premium cabins, which have grown by 31 per cent.

Emirates has recently launched flights to Bogota, Colombia, and Antananarivo in Madagascar, with plans to connect to Da Nang, Siem Reap and Shenzhen this summer.

flydubai has announced 10 new destinations including Antalya, Basel and Al Alamein for the summer season.

Emirates Skywards, the joint loyalty programme, offers members one loyalty currency and rewards.

More than 35 million members worldwide can earn and redeem Miles on all flights operated by both airlines.

Tickets can be booked on both airlines’ websites, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, contact centres, or via travel agents.