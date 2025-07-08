Emirates launches Premium Economy class on Kolkata-Dubai routes

Emirates has announced the introduction of its Premium Economy class on flights to and from Kolkata.

Effective July 18, 2025, the move follows the rollout of the Premium Economy product in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, expanding Emirates’ offering across key Indian cities.

Passengers travelling on the Dubai-Kolkata route can now book Premium Economy seats on flight EK573, which will operate four times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Kolkata gets Emirates’ Premium Economy class

The flight departs Kolkata at 20:45 hrs and arrives in Dubai at 00:05 hrs. Flights to Kolkata on EK572 depart Dubai at 13:05 hrs and arrive in Kolkata at 19:15 hrs. All times are local.

Tickets can be booked immediately by visiting the airline’s website for travel starting from 18 July. Passengers can also book through the mobile app, retail outlets, contact centre, or via travel agents.

“We are delighted to introduce our highly-acclaimed Premium Economy experience to Kolkata, marking another significant milestone in our commitment to the Indian market. The response to our Premium Economy product in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that travellers in Kolkata will appreciate the blend of comfort, value, and thoughtful touches that make Emirates’ Premium Economy stand out. We remain dedicated to elevating the travel experience for our customers and offering them more choice and flexibility,” Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ VP – India and Nepal said.

The Premium Economy cabin combines comfort and features including wider cream leather seats, increased legroom, adjustable headrests, deeper seat recline and raised cushioned leg rests.

The cabins offer an upgrade from Economy Class for passengers seeking comfort and privacy during their journeys.

In-flight dining in Premium Economy includes a selection of regional dishes served on Royal Doulton fine china tableware with stainless steel cutlery.

An extended beverage list featuring premium wines, beverages and refreshments is available for passengers.

Each seat is equipped with a 13.3-inch HD personal screen, offering access to entertainment options on Emirates’ ice–in-flight entertainment system.

Passengers can connect their own headphones via Bluetooth whilst using the improved Wi-Fi connectivity across certain aircraft.

Premium Economy passengers can enjoy the checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage.

On Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft, the Premium Economy cabin features 24 seats providing passengers with a spacious travel experience.

The product is now available across a growing number of aircraft in the airline’s fleet. Its introduction to Kolkata demonstrates Emirates’ commitment to offering world-class travel options across India, reaffirming its position as a preferred carrier for Indian travellers.

Emirates operates 11 flights per week from Kolkata to Dubai. In addition to EK572/573, which will feature Premium Economy and operates four times weekly, Emirates also operates EK570/571 daily between Kolkata and Dubai.