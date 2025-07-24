Emirates launches refurbished Boeing 777 service to Madrid

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy its refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft on the Dubai-Madrid route from 16 September.

The deployment marks Madrid as the first destination in Spain to operate with the airline’s next-generation interiors, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Emirates upgrades Dubai-Madrid route

The four-class Boeing 777 will operate as flight EK143/EK144. Flight EK143 will depart Dubai at 14:30hrs and arrive in Madrid at 20:20hrs local time. The return flight, EK144, will depart Madrid at 22:05hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time the following day.

Customers will experience upgraded interiors and premium signature travel touches across all cabins.

The deployment introduces Emirates’ award-winning Premium Economy service to the Spanish city alongside a reconfigured Business Class cabin.

The refurbished Boeing 777 features cabin interiors with modern design details and signature cabin finishings. The First Class cabin includes upgraded interiors offering luxury amenities.

The Business Class cabin provides privacy and comfort for customers with fully lie-flat seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration.

The Premium Economy cabin combines luxury with comfort, featuring cream leather seats, increased legroom, adjustable headrests, deeper seat recline and raised cushioned leg rests.

The Economy Class includes spacious seats with design elements.

Emirates continues to invest in elevating the travel experience through its multibillion-dollar retrofit programme. The programme represents one of the largest in aviation history, with 61 aircraft already refurbished, including 31 A380s and 30 Boeing 777s. The programme will upgrade over 220 aircraft with Emirates’ cabin products.

Passengers travelling with Emirates will receive regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment. The entertainment system includes more than 260 channels of Spanish content.