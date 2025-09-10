Emirates Skywards launches Premium Economy flight rewards for 35 million members

Emirates Skywards has introduced flight rewards for Premium Economy travel, allowing its 35 million members worldwide to redeem Skywards Miles on Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards across all Emirates’ Premium Economy cabins.

The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai now enables members to purchase full flight tickets on Emirates Premium Economy cabin starting from 15,000 Miles one-way.

Passengers can request upgrades from Economy to Premium Economy beginning at 7,020 Miles one-way.

“We’re thrilled to announce the introduction of flight rewards on Emirates’ highly coveted Premium Economy cabin. This has been in development for some time and comes following the huge success, positive feedback, and strong demand by members to utilise Miles on Premium Economy – especially on popular long-haul destinations such as London, Sydney, Melbourne, and New York,” Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said in a statement.

“The offer will initially be available exclusively to our Skywards members, with plans to extend to other airline partners in the future. We are confident this enhancement will further enrich the travel experience, staying true to our brand promise of always flying customers better. We look forward to more of our members now having the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest, luxurious cabin with a service that rivals many airlines’ Business Class,” he added.

Upgrade requests can be booked before flights and will be offered at Emirates’ check-in counter, subject to availability.

The loyalty programme has rolled out Classic Rewards on all flydubai flights starting at 5,000 Miles, alongside revised Cash+Miles rates.

Skywards Miles redemptions purchased close to 500,000 flight tickets with Classic Rewards, Cash Miles, and Upgrade Rewards during the summer period from June to August 2025 to destinations including London, Paris, New York and Bangkok.

Emirates operates as the only airline in the region offering Premium Economy. The cabin has received recognition including ‘Best Premium Economy’ by AirlineRatings.com and Airline Excellence Awards 2024.

Emirates Skywards members travelling in Premium Economy receive dedicated check-in desks at airports, cream-coloured leather seats with pitch up to 40 inches, calf rests, and footrests.

The cabin features meals and wine selection, plus the airline’s inflight entertainment system ice with 13.3 inch screens showing more than 6,500 channels of music, movies, TV, news and content.

Premium Economy is available on flights to more than 66 cities worldwide.

Emirates has invested $5 billion in a retrofit programme to refurbish 219 aircraft. The airline has rolled out 67 refurbished aircraft comprising 32 A380s and 35 Boeing 777s with new cabin interiors including Premium Economy. Emirates welcomed 9 A350 aircraft featuring Premium Economy, with 56 more units joining its fleet.

By March 2026, the airline will serve 68 cities with aircraft fitted with Premium Economy, offering close to 2 million Premium Economy seats in its network each year. This capacity will double to 4 million seats per year by the end of 2026.

On the Emirates Airbus A380, 56 Premium Economy seats are located at the front of the main deck in a 2-4-2 configuration. On the Emirates Boeing 777, up to 24 Premium Economy seats are laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. On the Emirates Airbus A350, up to 28 Premium Economy seats are located at the front of the aircraft in a 2-3-2 configuration.

Customers can book tickets on the Emirates website, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.