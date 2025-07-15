Etihad Airways adds seven new destinations including in major expansion

Etihad Airways has unveiled seven new destinations as part of its strategy to increase point-to-point traffic to Abu Dhabi.

The airline will launch services to Almaty in Kazakhstan, Baku in Azerbaijan, Bucharest in Romania, Medina in Saudi Arabia, Tbilisi in Georgia, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Yerevan in Armenia.

The new routes will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

Flight bookings will open over the next few days, with services beginning in March 2026. Medina will begin operations in November 2025.

These destinations bring Etihad’s total number of new routes for 2025 to 27, following earlier announcements of year-round routes and seasonal services.

“Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital,” Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer said.

The expansion forms part of Etihad’s ongoing network development strategy to establish Abu Dhabi as a destination rather than merely a transit point for passengers.