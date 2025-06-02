Etihad Airways announces new Airbus A350-1000 on Sydney route

Etihad Airways will introduce the Airbus A350-1000 to its Sydney to Abu Dhabi service, bringing enhanced comfort, more premium seating and innovation to its Australian route.

The A350 will join the Sydney schedule on select flights from October 1, 2025, complementing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner currently serving the route. Both aircraft offer Business Suites.

From January 31, 2026, Etihad will transition all 10 weekly Sydney services to A350 operations, providing passengers with a next-generation travel experience. Melbourne will be served daily by Etihad’s 787-9 aircraft featuring Business Suites and increased premium capacity.

Etihad enhances Australia service

“We are delighted to bring more premium travel options to Australia with the arrival of our A350 on this important route. When the schedule is fully deployed early next year, we will have grown overall seat availability by ten per cent, and premium seat count by over 20 per cent,” Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer said in a statement.

De said the airline has increased flight frequencies to Sydney this year, offering passengers flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the expanding global network.

“This growth provides more seamless travel options to key destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and also welcomes more visitors to our home in Abu Dhabi, where they can enjoy our exclusive stopover programme, featuring one or two-night complimentary stays at a premium hotel,” De added.

The A350 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world, with 25 per cent less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models. The aircraft features Etihad’s cabin interior with design details.

The Business Class contains 44 Business Studios, each with a sliding door providing passengers with privacy within their suite.

Business Class seats face forward with direct aisle access and are designed for comfort, converting into a flat bed of 79 inches in length, with storage for convenience.

Noise-cancelling headphones and an 18.5-inch TV screen provide a cinematic experience for Etihad’s inflight entertainment offering. The Business seats feature a wireless charging dock and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

The A350 contains 327 Economy Smart Seats with recline and 13-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth headset pairing.

All passengers can access complimentary Chat packages on Wi-Fi or opt for surfing throughout the flight.