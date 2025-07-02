By Staff Writer

Etihad Airways announces new flights to Russia, Poland and Oman

Etihad Airways will start flights to Kazan, Krakow and Salalah from the UAE

Etihad new destinations
The 10 new destinations being announced on 25 November will grow Etihad’s total number of cities served to 93. Image: Etihad

Etihad Airways has announced three additional new destinations to further expand its global network.

The airline will add seasonal flights to Kazan, Russia, from December this year, as well as Krakow, Poland; and Salalah, Oman, in the summer of 2026.

Etihad continues to expand its footprint globally in order to directly link Abu Dhabi with a broader range of destinations people want to visit, and welcome more visitors to enjoy the UAE’s capital.

Etihad Airways adds flights

Etihad has already celebrated inaugural flights to four new destinations this year – Prague, Warsaw, Sochi and Atlanta – and is set to add another 13 routes before the year closes.

