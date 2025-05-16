Etihad Airways confirms order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft

Etihad Airways has announced the expansion of its fleet, confirming an order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft.

Since 2023, the airline has steadily grown its fleet as part of a long-term strategy to double in size by 2030.

This reflects Etihad’s ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network and operational needs.

Etihad orders Boeing planes

The agreement includes a mix of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, powered by GE engines and supported by a services package.

These aircraft are expected to join the fleet from 2028 onwards and will support Etihad’s existing plans for growth in connectivity, operational efficiency, and guest experience.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans.

“Since 2023, we’ve made consistent additions to our fleet, and this latest step ensures we continue to meet our future requirements.”

Etihad is currently finalising a detailed plan that will shape the airline’s strategy through to 2035. The additional Boeing aircraft will form part of that evolving roadmap, ensuring the airline is well positioned to deliver extraordinary customer experiences and to remain financially self-sustainable.

Neves said: “This addition reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in aviation as a key enabler of connectivity, tourism, and trade. Etihad’s continued growth supports broader economic opportunity in the UAE and beyond.”