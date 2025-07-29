Etihad Airways first Airbus A321LR enters service August 2025

Etihad Airways will begin commercial service with its first Airbus A321LR aircraft on 1 st August 2025, following completion of final preparations at Zayed International Airport.

The carrier plans to deploy the aircraft on the Abu Dhabi-Phuket route initially, before extending operations to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, and Zurich.

The A321LR, operating under flight number EY3210, touched down at Zayed International Airport on Friday. Etihad employees and stakeholders gathered at the airport to mark the aircraft’s arrival.

The delivery forms part of the airline’s expansion programme, which has seen the airline launch or announce 27 new routes this year. The carrier expects to receive nine more A321LR aircraft during 2025.

The fleet addition supports Abu Dhabi’s development as a global aviation hub and advances the airline’s Journey 2030 strategy, which targets carrying 38 million passengers annually.

The A321LR enables airlines to operate on routes previously requiring wide-body aircraft, combining fuel efficiency with range capabilities of up to 4,000 nautical miles.