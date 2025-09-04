Etihad Airways reports record $306m profit in H1 2025 as passenger numbers soar

Etihad Airways has reported its strongest-ever half-year performance, delivering record profitability and passenger numbers in the first six months of 2025, underlining the airline’s momentum in growth, efficiency, and customer experience.

Profit after tax reached AED 1.1bn ($306m) in H1 2025, a 32 per cent increase year-on-year, driven by strong customer demand, productivity gains, and improved yields across both passenger and cargo.

Total revenue rose 16 per cent year-on-year, supported by 16 per cent passenger revenue growth and 9 per cent growth in cargo.

Etihad Airways results

EBITDA increased 24 per cent to AED 2.7bn ($739m), with the EBITDA margin improving to 20 per cent.

Etihad carried 10.2m passengers in H1 2025, up 17 per cent year-on-year, supported by a 14 per cent rise in Available Seat Kilometres and a higher load factor of 87 per cent.

In July, the airline surpassed 20mpassengers carried over the past 12 months, doubling the 10mcarried in 2022.

The operating fleet now exceeds 100 aircraft, with recent deliveries including the sixth Airbus A350, a seventh A380, and Etihad’s first A321LR. In July alone, Etihad added five aircraft, the largest monthly delivery in its history.

Etihad has launched or announced 27 new destinations in 2025, serving nearly 90 routes worldwide. In April, it introduced the A321LR product, bringing First Class suites and lie-flat Business seats to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways, said: “With 27 new destinations launched or announced this year alone, Etihad is proud to help position Abu Dhabi as one of the most accessible and connected cities in the world”.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We are proud to deliver another record half-year for Etihad. Our strong financial performance and continued passenger growth demonstrate the success of our strategy and the dedication of our people.

“We are expanding sustainably, investing in premium experiences, and bringing record numbers of visitors to Abu Dhabi through our growing network.

“We are already ahead of the growth levels we set in our strategy. With new aircraft joining the fleet, new routes opening, and our premium offering flourishing, Etihad is setting new standards in aviation.

“None of this would be possible without the passion and professionalism of our employees, and I want to thank them for their outstanding contribution.”

The Abu Dhabi carrier welcomed 1,700 new hires in the first half of the year, including more than 100 pilots and 1,000 cabin crew. More than 1,100 internal promotions were made, while employee engagement reached record levels.

Customer satisfaction also strengthened, with the airline’s First Class Net Promoter Score (NPS) holding steady at 80, its highest ever and among the best in the industry.