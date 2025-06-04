Etihad Airways launches new flights to Prague, Warsaw in Central Europe expansion

Etihad Airways has launched flights to Prague and Warsaw, marking the addition of two Central European destinations to its network.

The UAE’s national airline operated its inaugural flight to Prague on Monday June 2, with the Czech capital representing one of 16 new destinations the carrier will add this year.

The airline touched down in Warsaw for the first time on 3 June, expanding its European operations to include the Polish capital, the airline said in a statement.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Our new Prague and Warsaw services open doors to countless possibilities. These new routes create a bridge between two remarkable regions, connecting travellers from the Middle East to the heart of Central Europe, while offering seamless connections via Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent and Australia.”

Etihad expands to Europe

Prague, known as the ‘City of a Hundred Spires’, features Gothic architecture, centuries-old squares, and a cultural scene.

The Czech capital’s historic centre holds UNESCO World Heritage status and displays architectural treasures spanning eight centuries.

The city’s modern districts contain cuisine, art, and design establishments. The surrounding region includes landscapes, historic castles and spa towns.

Warsaw presents contrasts between architecture and contemporary skylines, traditional markets and dining scenes, historic parks and cultural venues. Poland offers experiences ranging from medieval cities to forests and mountain ranges.

Visitors to the UAE from Czechia and Poland can access Abu Dhabi’s combination of tradition and luxury.

The UAE capital houses the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The city provides access to desert adventures, golf courses, and Yas Island’s entertainment district, which includes theme parks and Yas Marina Circuit.

Prague and Warsaw join Etihad’s European network as the airline prepares to welcome 16 new destinations throughout 2025.

The schedule includes Atlanta in July, Taipei in September, and Asian cities Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Krabi in the fourth quarter.

The services operate using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which features 28 business studios and 262 economy smart seats.

Each business studio converts into a fully flat bed and provides direct aisle access. Economy smart seats offer comfort for passengers. The aircraft includes in-flight entertainment technology and comfort features in both cabins.