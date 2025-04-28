Etihad Airways unveils new A321LR aircraft featuring First Class suites

Etihad Airways has unveiled its new Airbus A321LR, bringing wide-body comfort to short and medium-haul routes with the introduction of First Suites on a narrowbody aircraft, during the first day of Arabian Travel Market 2025.

“With our new First Suites, 14 lie-flat Business seats with direct-aisle access, and upgraded Economy, we’ve taken the luxury experience which we are famed for on our widebody fleet and adapted it to offer guests the same experience in a single-aisle aircraft – all while keeping them seamlessly connected with superfast, streaming Wi-Fi throughout the journey.

“More broadly, the A321LR marks a transformational moment for Etihad as we accelerate toward our Journey 2030 vision: doubling our fleet size, tripling our passenger numbers, and opening 16 new destinations in 2025 alone,” the airline’s CEO, Antonoaldo Neves said in a statement.

Etihad launches narrowbody aircraft with widebody luxury experience

The A321LR, which enters service on August 1 2025, features two exclusive First Suites with sliding doors, lie-flat beds and 20-inch 4K screens.

The Business cabin offers 14 lie-flat beds in a herringbone layout with direct aisle access, while Economy provides 144 seats at 18.4 inches wide.

Etihad’s A321LR comes equipped with Viasat’s advanced system capable of speeds up to 1 Gbps, available from gate-to-gate where permitted, allowing all passengers access to streaming, social media and gaming.

For First class passengers, the experience extends beyond the aircraft. A new 24/7 Etihad Concierge service will provide personalised travel planning, while private chauffeur service will be available in the UAE and all First destinations.

First passengers will be personally escorted through dedicated check-in and boarding processes.

In Abu Dhabi, they will soon benefit from complimentary Home Check-In and Land & Leave services, with private limousine transport to the aircraft door at Zayed International Airport when flights do not board directly from the terminal.

“First isn’t just a seat – it’s an experience that starts the moment you choose to fly with us. We’re bringing First to more destinations and elevating it at every touchpoint, combining the elegance of champagne and caviar with the convenience of modern luxury,” Neves added.

The A321LR forms part of Etihad’s Journey 2030 vision to double its fleet size, triple passenger numbers and open 16 new destinations in 2025 alone.

Ten A321LR aircraft will join the fleet this year, serving destinations including Athens, Bangkok, Milan, Paris and Zurich from Abu Dhabi.