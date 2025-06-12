Etihad growth continues with 19% passenger uplift to 1.7m in May

Etihad Airways carried 1.7m passengers in May, representing a 19 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

This continued growth reflects the airline’s strategic expansion and strong market positioning.

Passenger load factor climbed to 87 per cent, up from 84 per cent in May 2024, reinforcing the carrier’s ability to optimise capacity while maintaining high demand.

Etihad Airways growth

The airline’s operating fleet now stands at 100 aircraft, supporting its growing network and service enhancements.

In the first five months of 2025, 8.4m travellers have flown with Etihad, a 17 per cent rise from the same period in 2024, with the airline maintaining an impressive 87 per cent average passenger load factor.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “We saw a pleasing continued growth in our momentum, with May’s passenger numbers growing by 19 per cent year-on-year, underlining our position as the fastest-growing Middle East airline.

“Our year-to-date results show more than 8m customers have flown with us in 2025, and our rolling 12-month figure now stands at almost 20m, a testament to the trust placed in Etihad’s service.

“We reached an exciting milestone in May as our fleet number reached the 100 mark. As we continue expanding our route network and growing our fleet in the coming months, our focus remains on delivering a seamless and exceptional customer experience.”